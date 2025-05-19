Left Menu

Supreme Court's Language Initiative Revolutionizes Legal Accessibility

The Supreme Court is translating its judgments into regional languages to enhance justice accessibility, said Justice Abhay Oka. At a law college event, he highlighted technological advancements in legal studies. Emphasizing Marathi legal resources, Vidya Prasarak Mandal President Dr. Vijay Bedekar urged students to provide legal materials in regional languages.

The Supreme Court has launched an important initiative to translate its judgments, initially delivered in English, into major regional languages to make justice more accessible to citizens, Justice Abhay Oka stated.

Speaking at Vidya Prasarak Mandal's TMC Law College graduation ceremony in Thane, Justice Oka highlighted that thousands of judicial decisions have been translated into several local languages in the last three years.

Dr. Vijay Bedekar, president of Vidya Prasarak Mandal, emphasized the importance of legal resources in Marathi and encouraged students to translate legal material into regional languages to benefit the public.

