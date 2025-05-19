Supreme Court's Language Initiative Revolutionizes Legal Accessibility

The Supreme Court has launched an important initiative to translate its judgments, initially delivered in English, into major regional languages to make justice more accessible to citizens, Justice Abhay Oka stated.

Speaking at Vidya Prasarak Mandal's TMC Law College graduation ceremony in Thane, Justice Oka highlighted that thousands of judicial decisions have been translated into several local languages in the last three years.

Dr. Vijay Bedekar, president of Vidya Prasarak Mandal, emphasized the importance of legal resources in Marathi and encouraged students to translate legal material into regional languages to benefit the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)