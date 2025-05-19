Empowering Democracy: BLO Supervisors in Action

The Election Commission commenced an intensive training programme for BLO supervisors in Jharkhand on Monday, emphasizing capacity building and electoral efficiency. This initiative, inaugurated by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, targets frontline election functionaries from across the state.

A total of 402 participants, including district electoral officers, electoral registration officers, and BLO supervisors, are part of this two-day programme. Over the past three months, more than 3,000 similar participants have been trained nationwide. During the inaugural address, CEC Kumar praised the dedication of these officers, underscoring their critical role in ensuring accurate electoral rolls and informed electorates.

The training covers provisions of first and second appeals under electoral laws, planning to create awareness among electors. No appeals emerged from Jharkhand following January's Special Summary Revision, underscoring the programme's effectiveness. The curriculum includes interactive sessions, role plays, and practical exercises to align with legal and election regulations.

