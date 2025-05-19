Transgender Traveler's Visa Denied: A Sovereign Rights Dispute

A consumer redressal commission in Mumbai has ruled against a transgender individual's complaint, which accused the UAE Consulate of wrongfully denying her entry into Dubai despite having a visa. The commission clarified that the UAE Consulate, as a sovereign entity, falls outside India's jurisdiction.

The complainant had organized a tour through a travel agency but was stopped by a visa officer upon arrival in Dubai. The ordeal led her to demand a public apology, a refund for her trip, and financial compensation. The case proceeded ex parte as the UAE Consulate did not respond.

The commission highlighted that the issuance of a visa does not equate to guaranteed entry, which remains at the discretion of Dubai's immigration officials. It underscored that complaints against such entities do not qualify under the Consumer Protection Act due to jurisdiction limitations.

(With inputs from agencies.)