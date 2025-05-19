Left Menu

Delhi Police Crack Down on Aadhaar-forging Burglary Gang

Delhi Police have dismantled a burglary gang leveraging forged Aadhaar cards to gain entry as domestic workers. The gang, led by Suraj and including associates Karan, Saurav, Pramod, and Pawan, targeted unguarded homes. They used stolen phones, fake identities, and planned escape routes to evade arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 18:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police arrested a gang exploiting forged Aadhaar cards to commit home burglaries while posing as domestic workers. The operation was led by Suraj, who used digital manipulation to gain entry into homes before escaping with valuables.

Suraj and his accomplices, including Karan, Saurav, Pramod, and Pawan, were caught following a meticulous investigation that led officials from Delhi to agricultural fields near Kanpur. The group strategically selected homes with minimal security and used stolen phones to avoid detection.

The gang applied digitally secure methods, switching off communication devices post-crime to evade tracking. Police seized several gold and diamond items, revealing a sophisticated modus operandi and leading to further investigations aimed at unmasking additional members and recovering more stolen property.

(With inputs from agencies.)

