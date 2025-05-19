Delhi Police Crack Down on Aadhaar-forging Burglary Gang

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police arrested a gang exploiting forged Aadhaar cards to commit home burglaries while posing as domestic workers. The operation was led by Suraj, who used digital manipulation to gain entry into homes before escaping with valuables.

Suraj and his accomplices, including Karan, Saurav, Pramod, and Pawan, were caught following a meticulous investigation that led officials from Delhi to agricultural fields near Kanpur. The group strategically selected homes with minimal security and used stolen phones to avoid detection.

The gang applied digitally secure methods, switching off communication devices post-crime to evade tracking. Police seized several gold and diamond items, revealing a sophisticated modus operandi and leading to further investigations aimed at unmasking additional members and recovering more stolen property.

(With inputs from agencies.)