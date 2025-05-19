NCW Demands Swift Justice in Dowry Harassment Case

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has called for a prompt and thorough investigation by the Maharashtra police into the suspicious death of a daughter-in-law linked to a Nationalist Congress Party leader.

Taking suo motu cognizance, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has demanded the arrest of all accused if allegations of dowry harassment prove true. A comprehensive report is expected within three days.

The case involves the 33-year-old woman, wed for eight years, recently discovered dead in her Bavdhan, Pune residence. The shocking allegations have intensified demands for justice and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)