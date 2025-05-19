NCW Demands Swift Justice in Dowry Harassment Case
The National Commission for Women has urged the Maharashtra police to conduct a timely investigation into the alleged dowry harassment and suspicious death of an NCP leader's daughter-in-law. NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has requested the immediate arrest of those accused, demanding a detailed report within three days.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 18:14 IST
- Country:
- India
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has called for a prompt and thorough investigation by the Maharashtra police into the suspicious death of a daughter-in-law linked to a Nationalist Congress Party leader.
Taking suo motu cognizance, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has demanded the arrest of all accused if allegations of dowry harassment prove true. A comprehensive report is expected within three days.
The case involves the 33-year-old woman, wed for eight years, recently discovered dead in her Bavdhan, Pune residence. The shocking allegations have intensified demands for justice and accountability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Railway Revamp: Pune-Nashik Project and Station Upgrades Set to Transform Transportation
Pune Gears Up for Nationwide Mock Drills Amid Rising Security Concerns
Pune Preps for War Scenario with Nationwide Mock Drills
Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested in Pune with Forged Indian Documents
Revolutionizing Townships: A Racecourse-Themed Marvel Near Pune