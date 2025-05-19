UK Confronts Iran Over Plot Charges

In a decisive diplomatic move, Britain has summoned Iranian Ambassador Seyed Ali Mousavi. This action follows charges against three Iranian nationals under the UK's National Security Act, signaling a stern approach to national security threats.

The accused men, suspected of conspiring to commit violence, made a court appearance in London after a thorough counter-terrorism investigation by British authorities.

The UK Government emphasized its commitment to national security, insisting that Iran must face repercussions for its actions.

