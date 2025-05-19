UK Confronts Iran Over Plot Charges
The UK government has responded firmly by summoning Iranian Ambassador Seyed Ali Mousavi following the charging of three Iranian nationals under the UK's National Security Act. The individuals faced accusations of plotting violence and appeared in a London court after a significant counter-terrorism investigation.
London
- United Kingdom
In a decisive diplomatic move, Britain has summoned Iranian Ambassador Seyed Ali Mousavi. This action follows charges against three Iranian nationals under the UK's National Security Act, signaling a stern approach to national security threats.
The accused men, suspected of conspiring to commit violence, made a court appearance in London after a thorough counter-terrorism investigation by British authorities.
The UK Government emphasized its commitment to national security, insisting that Iran must face repercussions for its actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
