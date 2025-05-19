Left Menu

Netanyahu Vows Full Control of Gaza Amid Mounting Pressure

Amid international pressure, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu indicates full control over Gaza while allowing limited aid amid fears of famine. Despite ongoing military operations and pressure for ceasefire talks, Netanyahu insists on a 'complete victory' over Hamas, including the release of hostages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 20:04 IST
Netanyahu Vows Full Control of Gaza Amid Mounting Pressure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a definitive statement made Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu affirmed Israel's intentions to establish full control over Gaza. This comes in response to significant global pressure to ease the blockade that has left the enclave nearing famine. Despite the situation, Israel is keen on asserting its dominance while navigating diplomatic nuances.

Even as military directives were issued urging southern Gaza residents to evacuate, Israeli forces continued their extensive operations dubbed 'Operation Gideon's Chariots'. As reported, Monday saw 40 Palestinian casualties due to airstrikes targeting multiple sites. The Prime Minister, under mounting pressure both domestically and internationally, also agreed to a limited allowance of aid into Gaza, marking a pivotal shift.

The strategic military efforts are part of Israel's declared objective to dismantle Hamas' infrastructure while seeking negotiations regarding hostages. Yet, the humanitarian angle remains tense, with global players and domestic stakeholders weighing in on the measures necessary to balance military success with humanitarian needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025