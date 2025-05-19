Netanyahu Vows Full Control of Gaza Amid Mounting Pressure

In a definitive statement made Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu affirmed Israel's intentions to establish full control over Gaza. This comes in response to significant global pressure to ease the blockade that has left the enclave nearing famine. Despite the situation, Israel is keen on asserting its dominance while navigating diplomatic nuances.

Even as military directives were issued urging southern Gaza residents to evacuate, Israeli forces continued their extensive operations dubbed 'Operation Gideon's Chariots'. As reported, Monday saw 40 Palestinian casualties due to airstrikes targeting multiple sites. The Prime Minister, under mounting pressure both domestically and internationally, also agreed to a limited allowance of aid into Gaza, marking a pivotal shift.

The strategic military efforts are part of Israel's declared objective to dismantle Hamas' infrastructure while seeking negotiations regarding hostages. Yet, the humanitarian angle remains tense, with global players and domestic stakeholders weighing in on the measures necessary to balance military success with humanitarian needs.

