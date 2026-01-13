Tensions Rise as Denmark Aids US in Atlantic Oil Tanker Interception

Last week, Denmark provided crucial support to US forces as they intercepted an oil tanker in the east Atlantic for breaching US sanctions. This disclosure from a Danish government official, albeit anonymously, underscores the fragile dynamics between Denmark and the US, NATO allies.

The operation coincides with rising tensions, owing to US President Donald Trump's assertions about acquiring Greenland, a strategic territorial asset of Denmark. Notably, high-ranking US and Danish officials, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, are slated to hold talks with Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen about the region this Wednesday.

Furthermore, Danish and Greenlandic officials have consistently rebuffed the idea of selling Greenland and expressed their dismay over Trump's hint at potential military intervention. This seizure of the tanker came after a protracted chase, initiated amid Washington's Venezuelan blockade to detain vessels defying US sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)