Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Denmark Aids US in Atlantic Oil Tanker Interception

Denmark assisted US forces in intercepting an oil tanker in the east Atlantic, highlighting ongoing tensions over US interest in Greenland. The interception followed a Caribbean pursuit linked to US sanctions on Venezuela. High-level talks are scheduled between US and Danish officials this week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 20:28 IST
Tensions Rise as Denmark Aids US in Atlantic Oil Tanker Interception
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Last week, Denmark provided crucial support to US forces as they intercepted an oil tanker in the east Atlantic for breaching US sanctions. This disclosure from a Danish government official, albeit anonymously, underscores the fragile dynamics between Denmark and the US, NATO allies.

The operation coincides with rising tensions, owing to US President Donald Trump's assertions about acquiring Greenland, a strategic territorial asset of Denmark. Notably, high-ranking US and Danish officials, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, are slated to hold talks with Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen about the region this Wednesday.

Furthermore, Danish and Greenlandic officials have consistently rebuffed the idea of selling Greenland and expressed their dismay over Trump's hint at potential military intervention. This seizure of the tanker came after a protracted chase, initiated amid Washington's Venezuelan blockade to detain vessels defying US sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Orders FIR Against Police in 2024 Sambhal Violence

Court Orders FIR Against Police in 2024 Sambhal Violence

 India
2
Market Turbulence Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

Market Turbulence Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

 Global
3
NDA: A United Alliance Under Modi's Vision

NDA: A United Alliance Under Modi's Vision

 India
4
Kerala High Court Orders Vigilant Probe into Shrine Fund Misappropriation Scandal

Kerala High Court Orders Vigilant Probe into Shrine Fund Misappropriation Sc...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026