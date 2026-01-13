High Stakes Courtroom Drama: TMC vs ED Over I-PAC Raid

The Calcutta High Court is set to hear crucial petitions involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Trinamool Congress, following a contentious raid on I-PAC director Pratik Jain. Entry to the courtroom will be limited, allowing only involved lawyers access, following previous chaotic scenes.

Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul announced controlled entry for upcoming hearings, intended to prevent unrest like the January 9 disruption in Justice Suvra Ghosh's courtroom. Last week's hearing had to be adjourned to January 14 because unauthorized individuals refused to leave despite requests.

Court proceedings will be live-streamed, and virtual participation is open to interested parties outside the primary litigants, according to the administrative notice. This development follows ED's clash with TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, who accused the agency of politicking ahead of state elections, while ED countered with allegations of interference in its probe.

