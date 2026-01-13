Left Menu

High Stakes Courtroom Drama: TMC vs ED Over I-PAC Raid

The Calcutta High Court prepares for a significant hearing between the ED and Trinamool Congress following a controversial raid on I-PAC director Pratik Jain. The hearing will have restricted access due to previous unrest, and proceedings will be live-streamed. CM Mamata Banerjee accuses ED of political interference in the upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-01-2026 20:29 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 20:29 IST
High Stakes Courtroom Drama: TMC vs ED Over I-PAC Raid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court is set to hear crucial petitions involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Trinamool Congress, following a contentious raid on I-PAC director Pratik Jain. Entry to the courtroom will be limited, allowing only involved lawyers access, following previous chaotic scenes.

Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul announced controlled entry for upcoming hearings, intended to prevent unrest like the January 9 disruption in Justice Suvra Ghosh's courtroom. Last week's hearing had to be adjourned to January 14 because unauthorized individuals refused to leave despite requests.

Court proceedings will be live-streamed, and virtual participation is open to interested parties outside the primary litigants, according to the administrative notice. This development follows ED's clash with TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, who accused the agency of politicking ahead of state elections, while ED countered with allegations of interference in its probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Orders FIR Against Police in 2024 Sambhal Violence

Court Orders FIR Against Police in 2024 Sambhal Violence

 India
2
Market Turbulence Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

Market Turbulence Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

 Global
3
NDA: A United Alliance Under Modi's Vision

NDA: A United Alliance Under Modi's Vision

 India
4
Kerala High Court Orders Vigilant Probe into Shrine Fund Misappropriation Scandal

Kerala High Court Orders Vigilant Probe into Shrine Fund Misappropriation Sc...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026