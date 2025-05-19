Kerala Challenges Waqf Act Amendment in Supreme Court

The Kerala government has taken a legal step by seeking the Supreme Court's intervention to challenge the constitutional standing of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The amendment has sparked concerns among the state's Muslim population, who fear it might undermine their fundamental rights and the nature of their waqf properties.

Highlighting these apprehensions, the government described the situation as one where the Muslim minority in Kerala feels genuine discrimination in managing religious affairs, specifically related to waqf and its properties. The state contends that several provisions of the amendment are highly unjust and could be constitutionally unsound.

A Supreme Court bench, led by Chief Justice B R Gavai, is set to hear the pleas against this amendment. Meanwhile, the central ministry of minority affairs has defended the Act, filed a 1,332-page affidavit, and sought dismissal of challenges, labeling associated narratives as 'mischievous' and 'false'.

(With inputs from agencies.)