Massive Scam Uncovered: Recruitment Agency Dupes 300 Job Seekers

A Mangaluru-based recruitment agency allegedly swindled around 300 job seekers of Rs 9 crore with false overseas employment promises. The agency's closure exposed the scam, leading to arrests and police suspensions over investigative failures. Political and police actions are underway to tackle the fraud.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 19-05-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 20:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recruitment agency in Mangaluru has allegedly defrauded approximately 300 job aspirants out of over Rs 9 crore, promising overseas employment opportunities.

Hire Grow Elegant Overseas International, located at Bendoorwell, collected around Rs 1.75 lakh from each candidate purportedly for processing fees, visa costs, and other expenses. However, the agency reportedly shut down operations on May 2 without providing the promised visas or tickets, leaving many victims from various Indian states. The city's Crime Branch is now handling the inquiry.

The owner, Masiuallah Atiualla Khan, is in judicial custody, and three others are charged in the case. Meanwhile, two police officers have been suspended for investigative shortcomings. A press release revealed that Inspector Somasekhar G C and PSI Umesh Kumar M N have faced suspension for negligence and lapses in the inquiry process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

