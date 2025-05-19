Left Menu

Naidu's Surprise Inspections: A New Era of Accountability in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu plans surprise inspections of government services and schemes. With the coalition nearing its first year, he seeks public satisfaction in service delivery. Naidu focuses on analytics to enhance performance, ensuring transparency and improvement in departments like APSRTC and panchayat services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 19-05-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 21:20 IST
Naidu's Surprise Inspections: A New Era of Accountability in Andhra Pradesh
Naidu
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to heighten accountability and service delivery, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced a new regime of surprise inspections of government schemes and services set to commence next month.

During a review at the Secretariat, Naidu discussed public feedback with Chief Secretary K Vijayanand and officials, emphasizing public satisfaction as the coalition government approaches its one-year milestone. Naidu's concerns are particularly focused on the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) and panchayat services, aiming to improve service quality through the use of data analytics.

The Chief Minister also addressed the Deepam 2 scheme, ensuring full upfront subsidy payments for three cooking gas cylinders, thus eliminating intermediary charges. As Naidu scrutinizes departments like APSRTC for enhanced efficiency, he also engages Development of Women and Children in Rural Areas (DWCRA) in waste management, all part of a broader strategy to use analytics for service improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025