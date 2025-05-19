Naidu's Surprise Inspections: A New Era of Accountability in Andhra Pradesh

In a move to heighten accountability and service delivery, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced a new regime of surprise inspections of government schemes and services set to commence next month.

During a review at the Secretariat, Naidu discussed public feedback with Chief Secretary K Vijayanand and officials, emphasizing public satisfaction as the coalition government approaches its one-year milestone. Naidu's concerns are particularly focused on the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) and panchayat services, aiming to improve service quality through the use of data analytics.

The Chief Minister also addressed the Deepam 2 scheme, ensuring full upfront subsidy payments for three cooking gas cylinders, thus eliminating intermediary charges. As Naidu scrutinizes departments like APSRTC for enhanced efficiency, he also engages Development of Women and Children in Rural Areas (DWCRA) in waste management, all part of a broader strategy to use analytics for service improvements.

