Supreme Court Urges Cryptocurrency Regulation, Likens Bitcoin to Hawala

The Supreme Court questioned the Centre's delay in implementing a clear cryptocurrency policy, likening Bitcoin trading to the illicit 'Hawala' business. Public interest mounts as the court hears a bail plea for Shailesh Babulal Bhatt, arrested in connection with an alleged illegal Bitcoin trade scheme in Gujarat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 21:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday questioned why the Centre hasn't yet established a clear policy on cryptocurrency regulation, given its economic impact.

A bench led by Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh described Bitcoin trading as an illegal venture, comparing it to 'Hawala'.

The court was deliberating on a bail request submitted by Shailesh Babulal Bhatt, accused in an illegal Bitcoin trade case, and sought further clarification from the Centre.

(With inputs from agencies.)

