Supreme Court Urges Cryptocurrency Regulation, Likens Bitcoin to Hawala

The Supreme Court on Monday questioned why the Centre hasn't yet established a clear policy on cryptocurrency regulation, given its economic impact.

A bench led by Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh described Bitcoin trading as an illegal venture, comparing it to 'Hawala'.

The court was deliberating on a bail request submitted by Shailesh Babulal Bhatt, accused in an illegal Bitcoin trade case, and sought further clarification from the Centre.

