West Bengal's DA Dilemma: Supreme Court's Directive in Focus

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee faces a Supreme Court order demanding the state pay 25% of outstanding Dearness Allowance to employees. This marks her first response since the May 16 ruling, which impacts around six lakh employees. The Supreme Court stipulates payment within three months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-05-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 21:45 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has signaled her administration's compliance with a Supreme Court ruling that mandates the payment of 25% of outstanding Dearness Allowance (DA) owed to state employees. The order, initially issued on May 16, requires the government to clear these dues within three months.

This marks Banerjee's initial response to the directive, as she refrained from commenting on the matter, citing its sub-judice status. The Chief Minister stated that her actions would align with legal requirements as she embarked on her official tour to northern West Bengal.

The Supreme Court's decision, which involves a panel of Justices Sanjay Karol and Sandeep Mehta, addresses an appeal by the state against a previous Calcutta High Court ruling. The order promises relief for approximately six lakh state employees by addressing arrears dating from 2009 to 2019.

