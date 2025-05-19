Left Menu

Breakthrough Aid Entry Eases Gaza Blockade

First aid trucks have entered Gaza after nearly three months of blockade by Israel. Five trucks carrying essential supplies, including baby food, entered via the Kerem Shalom crossing. While this is seen as a positive step by the UN, a more substantial influx of aid is needed to tackle the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 19-05-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 22:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

For the first time in almost three months, aid trucks have entered Gaza, piercing through Israel's stringent blockade. Both Israeli authorities and the United Nations confirmed the development.

The convoy consisted of five trucks laden with vital supplies, including baby food, crossing into the enclave of over two million Palestinians through the Kerem Shalom passage. The Israeli defense body responsible for coordinating aid operations confirmed the delivery.

Though the United Nations hailed the move as a 'welcome development,' it underscored the urgent need for more comprehensive humanitarian assistance to stave off a severe crisis, as food security experts had warned of potential famine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

