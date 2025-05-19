Breakthrough Aid Entry Eases Gaza Blockade

For the first time in almost three months, aid trucks have entered Gaza, piercing through Israel's stringent blockade. Both Israeli authorities and the United Nations confirmed the development.

The convoy consisted of five trucks laden with vital supplies, including baby food, crossing into the enclave of over two million Palestinians through the Kerem Shalom passage. The Israeli defense body responsible for coordinating aid operations confirmed the delivery.

Though the United Nations hailed the move as a 'welcome development,' it underscored the urgent need for more comprehensive humanitarian assistance to stave off a severe crisis, as food security experts had warned of potential famine.

