Israel Backs US-Led Gaza Aid Initiative

A senior figure in Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced the nation's full support for a new US-backed aid plan aimed at assisting civilians in Gaza.

During a recent press briefing, Director General Eden Bar Tal emphasized Israel's call for international backing of this humanitarian effort, which seeks to prevent Hamas from seizing aid.

The proposal, which includes an international fund and multiple distribution centers, aims for rapid implementation without direct involvement of the Israel Defense Forces, who will instead secure the perimeters around these centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)