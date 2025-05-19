Bihar International Buyer-Seller Meet 2025: Catalysing India's Agri-Export Growth

The Bihar International Buyer-Seller Meet (IBSM) 2025, organized on May 19–20 in Patna, marks a landmark initiative in India's food processing and agricultural export trajectory. Spearheaded by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) in strategic collaboration with the Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), the Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI), and the Government of Bihar, the event is a concerted effort to integrate Bihar’s agri-strength into global markets and foster rural entrepreneurship.

Grand Inaugural Ceremony Graced by Key Dignitaries

The two-day event opened with a prestigious inaugural session featuring Shri Chirag Paswan, Hon’ble Union Minister of Food Processing Industries, who articulated a bold vision of “Viksit Bharat @2047” with Bihar at its forefront. He was joined by Shri Vijay Kumar Sinha, Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister and Agriculture Minister of Bihar; Shri Nitish Mishra, Minister of Industries, Government of Bihar; and senior representatives from MoFPI, APEDA, TPCI, and the state government.

Shri Paswan emphasized that the IBSM is not merely a trade gathering but a pivotal initiative to stimulate rural prosperity, promote investments, and convert Bihar’s agricultural strength into sustainable export growth. He celebrated Bihar’s historical significance and emerging role as a hub of innovation and enterprise, especially in the food processing sector.

Robust International Participation and B2B Engagements

The IBSM 2025 has drawn immense global attention with 70 international buyers from 20 countries, including six global retail giants. These are accompanied by 50 domestic buyers and 20 institutional buyers, making the event one of the most significant platforms for B2B networking in India's agri-food sector.

More than 400 carefully curated business-to-business (B2B) meetings are scheduled over the two days, connecting international demand with local supply. The discussions and linkages aim to unlock procurement deals, enhance market access for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and enable Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) to scale operations and revenues.

Global Buyers Eye Bihar’s Signature Produce

Prominent global retail chains and trading companies such as LuLu Group (UAE), SARTAJ (Japan), Datar & Sons (UAE), and Global Foods Trading (Germany) expressed strong interest in sourcing Bihar’s high-quality rice, spices, makhana (fox nuts), and fruits. Royal Golden Trading (UAE) and UVR Natural Foods (India) have already announced sourcing commitments, underlining Bihar’s emergence as a credible and quality-driven supplier in global food value chains.

Policy Support and Infrastructure Highlights

In his keynote, Shri Nitish Mishra noted the pivotal role of Bihar’s industrial infrastructure, including the Government of India-approved Mega Food Park in Muzaffarpur. He highlighted the state's investor-friendly policies, especially the expedited land allocation within seven days through the Single Window Clearance System. These mechanisms are designed to make Bihar a competitive investment destination for agri-businesses.

Shri Vijay Kumar Sinha emphasized the food processing sector as the optimal path to double farmers’ incomes and ensure long-term rural employment. Meanwhile, Shri Mihir Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Industries), and Shri Minhaj Alam, Additional Secretary (MoFPI), reiterated the need to expand the scale of food processing to attract deeper investments.

APEDA Launches Visionary Initiatives

Shri Abhishek Dev, Chairman of APEDA, welcomed delegates and highlighted that IBSM 2025 is a result of sustained government efforts to build market access for Indian agri-producers. He introduced ‘Tracenet 2.0,’ a next-generation traceability system launched in 2025, focused on organic and GI-tagged products, which promises to elevate India’s credibility in high-value international markets.

Unveiling of Strategic Report on Makhana Exports

One of the major highlights of the event was the release of a strategic report titled “Strategies to Boost India’s Makhana Exports”. The report lays out a roadmap to scale Bihar’s GI-tagged makhana industry by tapping into niche global markets and increasing export volume through improved packaging, branding, and processing standards.

Breakthrough Commitments and Investment Momentum

The event witnessed the announcement of procurement commitments by 12 companies for a diverse range of agri-products including rice, pulses, spices, vegetables, and makhana. These long-term sourcing partnerships are expected to establish Bihar as a reliable agri-export hub, attracting investment and enhancing farmer incomes.

Shri Chirag Paswan announced that in the financial year 2024–25, Bihar topped the nation under the PM Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme. A record 10,270 loans amounting to ₹624.42 crore were sanctioned to micro food processing units in the state. This achievement, he said, is a reflection of both government initiative and grassroots entrepreneurial confidence.

Advancing Research and Innovation

Drawing a parallel with Bihar’s academic legacy embodied by the ancient Nalanda University, Shri Paswan also revealed the upcoming National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM) in Bihar. The institute will serve as a research and training hub, supporting innovation and human resource development in food technology.

Looking Ahead: World Food India 2025

Minister Paswan extended an open invitation to all stakeholders for World Food India 2025, the Ministry’s flagship international food trade expo, which will further promote India’s food processing strengths to a global audience.

Bihar’s Rise as India’s Food Processing Powerhouse

The IBSM 2025 stands out as a transformative initiative, setting the stage for deeper trade relationships, wider market access, and stronger value chains. With Bihar’s fertile land, entrepreneurial culture, and government-backed facilitation, the state is poised to become a cornerstone of India’s ambition to emerge as a Global Food Basket.

As India pushes towards the 2047 vision of a developed nation, Bihar’s resurgence in agri-processing will be pivotal—bridging ancient heritage with modern enterprise and fostering inclusive economic growth rooted in rural empowerment.