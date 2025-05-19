Terror Conspiracy Unveiled: Grenade Attack on J&K Temple

The Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) has filed a charge-sheet in connection with a grenade attack on a temple in Surankote that occurred in November 2023. Two individuals have been named as accused, according to agency officials.

The accused are Abdul Aziz of Hari Safeda in Surankote and Nazir Ahmed, who is also known by aliases including Naziroo and Ali Khan. Ahmed is currently based in Pakistan, but originally hails from the same village as Aziz.

Investigators revealed that the attack was executed by Aziz under the directions of Ahmed, who remains active with banned terrorist organizations. The charge-sheet underscores efforts by Pakistan-backed Hizbul Mujahideen to foment violence and disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

