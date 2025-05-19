Borewell Battle Erupts in Sangam Vihar

A dispute has erupted over a borewell in South Delhi's Sangam Vihar, leading to a confrontation between two local groups on Monday.

According to a senior police officer, a case has been registered under relevant legal sections after a report of the quarrel was received. Investigations are currently underway.

As the investigation progresses, statements from both involved parties are being recorded to determine appropriate legal actions, as confirmed by the officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)