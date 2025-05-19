Borewell Battle Erupts in Sangam Vihar
A dispute over a borewell led to a quarrel between two groups in South Delhi's Sangam Vihar. Police received a call about the incident, registered a case, and initiated an investigation. Statements from both parties are being recorded, with legal action to follow.
A dispute has erupted over a borewell in South Delhi's Sangam Vihar, leading to a confrontation between two local groups on Monday.
According to a senior police officer, a case has been registered under relevant legal sections after a report of the quarrel was received. Investigations are currently underway.
As the investigation progresses, statements from both involved parties are being recorded to determine appropriate legal actions, as confirmed by the officer.
(With inputs from agencies.)
