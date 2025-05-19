Gangland Turmoil: Two Murders Rock Nagpur
Two unrelated murders occurred on Monday in Nagpur. Farooq alias Sonu Chuti Amin Sheikh was allegedly killed by rival gangster Sunil Sarangpure. Later, Mohan alias Bablu Mishra died after a confrontation with Abhishek Kamble. Both incidents are linked to local gang activities in the city.
A history-sheeter was killed in the early hours of Monday in the Yashodhara Nagar area of Nagpur, a police official reported.
Farooq, also known as Sonu Chuti Amin Sheikh, aged 27, was allegedly stabbed to death by rival gangster Sunil Sarangpure and his aides in Bhilgaon. Sources indicated that this may have been retribution for a tip-off Sheikh provided to Lakadganj police, leading to Sarangpure's arrest in a robbery case. Sarangpure was recently out on bail.
Later in the day, another tragic incident unfolded in Ambe Nagar, Pardi, where Mohan, known as Bablu Mishra, aged 37, was killed during a heated altercation. The fatal attack was reportedly perpetrated by Abhishek Kamble and his friend, police sources said.
(With inputs from agencies.)
