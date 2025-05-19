Rathore Demands Complete Ban on Imports from Turkey and Azerbaijan Over Security Concerns
Kuldeep Singh Rathore, AICC spokesperson, has called for a ban on imports from Turkey and Azerbaijan, citing security concerns linked to a railway project survey by a Turkish company. He highlights issues with under-priced fruit imports and urges stricter vigilance on hawala transactions.
Kuldeep Singh Rathore, the AICC spokesperson, has raised significant national security concerns, urging a ban on imports from Turkey and Azerbaijan. He expressed these concerns on Monday, addressing the involvement of a Turkish company in the Bilaspur-Manali-Leh railway line survey project.
Rathore criticized the pricing strategies of apples and cherries imported from these countries, alleging that part of the payments bypass conventional banking channels, raising potential threats of funding anti-India activities. He called for tighter monitoring of such transactions.
Addressing the media, he also mentioned Turkey's support for Pakistan, suggesting that friendship and trade with them are incompatible. Rathore recommended increasing import duties on Turkish apples as a counter-measure.
