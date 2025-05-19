Rathore Demands Complete Ban on Imports from Turkey and Azerbaijan Over Security Concerns

Kuldeep Singh Rathore, the AICC spokesperson, has raised significant national security concerns, urging a ban on imports from Turkey and Azerbaijan. He expressed these concerns on Monday, addressing the involvement of a Turkish company in the Bilaspur-Manali-Leh railway line survey project.

Rathore criticized the pricing strategies of apples and cherries imported from these countries, alleging that part of the payments bypass conventional banking channels, raising potential threats of funding anti-India activities. He called for tighter monitoring of such transactions.

Addressing the media, he also mentioned Turkey's support for Pakistan, suggesting that friendship and trade with them are incompatible. Rathore recommended increasing import duties on Turkish apples as a counter-measure.

(With inputs from agencies.)