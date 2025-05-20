Left Menu

Pope Leo XIV to Facilitate Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks at Vatican

European and U.S. leaders have shown support for Pope Leo XIV's offer to conduct Russia-Ukraine peace talks at the Vatican. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni revealed that timely negotiations are being pursued to establish a ceasefire and a long-lasting peace in Ukraine, facilitated by Italy and international cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 20-05-2025 00:06 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 00:06 IST
Pope Leo XIV to Facilitate Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks at Vatican
Pope Leo XIV
  • Country:
  • Italy

European and U.S. leaders have expressed their approval of Pope Leo XIV's readiness to mediate Russia-Ukraine peace discussions at the Vatican, according to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Monday.

Meloni's office reported that significant European leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, interacted with U.S. President Donald Trump following Trump's conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The collective aim is to promptly begin negotiations that could foster a ceasefire and establish conditions for a just, enduring peace in Ukraine. Notably, Pope Leo XIV's willingness to host these discussions was positively received. Italy, committed to facilitating this dialogue and pursuing peace, is prepared to contribute significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025