Pope Leo XIV to Facilitate Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks at Vatican

European and U.S. leaders have expressed their approval of Pope Leo XIV's readiness to mediate Russia-Ukraine peace discussions at the Vatican, according to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Monday.

Meloni's office reported that significant European leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, interacted with U.S. President Donald Trump following Trump's conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The collective aim is to promptly begin negotiations that could foster a ceasefire and establish conditions for a just, enduring peace in Ukraine. Notably, Pope Leo XIV's willingness to host these discussions was positively received. Italy, committed to facilitating this dialogue and pursuing peace, is prepared to contribute significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)