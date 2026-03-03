Turkey's Fuel Scheme to Tackle Inflation: A Strategic Move
The Turkish government plans to initiate a fuel scheme aimed at mitigating the impact of global oil price hikes on inflation. This initiative, reminiscent of previous practices, will adjust the special consumption tax on fuel to shield consumers from price volatility and align with disinflation goals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 03-03-2026 15:37 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 15:37 IST
The Turkish government is gearing up to introduce a fuel scheme designed to alleviate the climbing global oil prices' effect on inflation, according to a source familiar with the plans.
This step mirrors a prior approach where the special consumption tax on fuel prices was strategically adjusted. The move aims to protect consumers from unpredictable price changes.
By leveraging fiscal policy, the government intends to support its disinflation targets, the source disclosed on Tuesday.
(With inputs from agencies.)