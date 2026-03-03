Turkey's Fuel Scheme to Tackle Inflation: A Strategic Move

The Turkish government is gearing up to introduce a fuel scheme designed to alleviate the climbing global oil prices' effect on inflation, according to a source familiar with the plans.

This step mirrors a prior approach where the special consumption tax on fuel prices was strategically adjusted. The move aims to protect consumers from unpredictable price changes.

By leveraging fiscal policy, the government intends to support its disinflation targets, the source disclosed on Tuesday.

