Uttarakhand High Court Steers Clear of Demolition Dispute

The Uttarakhand High Court on Monday opted not to intervene in the contentious issue regarding the demolition of the house owned by Mohammad Usman, who stands accused of raping a minor girl.

A division bench, led by Chief Justice G Narendra and Justice Alok Mehra, categorized it as a civil matter, suggesting that the development authority make a final call.

Usman's wife, Husn Begum, petitioned against the demolition notice, arguing that her husband could not appear to contest it due to his incarceration. The issue continues amid communal unrest in Nainital, with the authority set to hear the case on May 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)