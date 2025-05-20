Left Menu

The Take It Down Act: A Federal Stand Against Revenge Porn

The Take It Down Act, championed by Melania Trump, has become federal law, criminalizing non-consensual online distribution of intimate images. Supported overwhelmingly by Congress, the bill mandates swift removal of such content by online platforms. Despite its passage, some criticize the legislation for potential overreach and privacy concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-05-2025 00:53 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 00:53 IST
The Take It Down Act: A Federal Stand Against Revenge Porn
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Take It Down Act, signed into law on Monday, marks a significant federal move against the distribution of non-consensual intimate images online, often referred to as 'revenge porn.'

First Lady Melania Trump played a key role in pushing the legislation, traveling to Capitol Hill in March to urge House members to support the bill. The legislation faced overwhelming bipartisan approval, clearing the House with a 409-2 vote and the Senate unanimously.

Despite its success, the bill faces criticism from free speech advocates who argue it could lead to censorship and invasion of privacy. Still, supporters, including Mrs. Trump, emphasize its necessity for protecting individuals' dignity and safety online.

(With inputs from agencies.)

