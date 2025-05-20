The Take It Down Act: A Federal Stand Against Revenge Porn

The Take It Down Act, signed into law on Monday, marks a significant federal move against the distribution of non-consensual intimate images online, often referred to as 'revenge porn.'

First Lady Melania Trump played a key role in pushing the legislation, traveling to Capitol Hill in March to urge House members to support the bill. The legislation faced overwhelming bipartisan approval, clearing the House with a 409-2 vote and the Senate unanimously.

Despite its success, the bill faces criticism from free speech advocates who argue it could lead to censorship and invasion of privacy. Still, supporters, including Mrs. Trump, emphasize its necessity for protecting individuals' dignity and safety online.

(With inputs from agencies.)