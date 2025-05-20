Left Menu

Game-Changing Global Treaty: Nations Unite for Pandemic Preparedness

The World Health Organization adopts a groundbreaking global treaty on pandemic preparedness, with 124 nations voting in favor at the World Health Assembly. The accord addresses health inequities exposed by COVID-19 and is seen as a win for global cooperation despite U.S. withdrawal from discussions under President Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 03:00 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 03:00 IST
Game-Changing Global Treaty: Nations Unite for Pandemic Preparedness
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a potentially historic move, the World Health Organization witnessed a crucial vote at the World Health Assembly, where 124 countries expressed strong support for a landmark global treaty focused on pandemic preparedness.

Despite some high-profile abstentions, including from Poland, Israel, and Italy, the agreement has been hailed as a significant step toward creating a healthier and more equitable global community. This consensus aims to address inequities in drug and vaccine development revealed during the COVID-19 crisis, according to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The treaty, however, faces hurdles, as an annex on pathogen sharing remains under negotiation and is not expected to take effect for another two years. Furthermore, the US, after the withdrawal initiated by former President Trump, remains outside the pact, highlighting the complexities of global health cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025