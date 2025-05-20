Game-Changing Global Treaty: Nations Unite for Pandemic Preparedness
The World Health Organization adopts a groundbreaking global treaty on pandemic preparedness, with 124 nations voting in favor at the World Health Assembly. The accord addresses health inequities exposed by COVID-19 and is seen as a win for global cooperation despite U.S. withdrawal from discussions under President Trump.
In a potentially historic move, the World Health Organization witnessed a crucial vote at the World Health Assembly, where 124 countries expressed strong support for a landmark global treaty focused on pandemic preparedness.
Despite some high-profile abstentions, including from Poland, Israel, and Italy, the agreement has been hailed as a significant step toward creating a healthier and more equitable global community. This consensus aims to address inequities in drug and vaccine development revealed during the COVID-19 crisis, according to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
The treaty, however, faces hurdles, as an annex on pathogen sharing remains under negotiation and is not expected to take effect for another two years. Furthermore, the US, after the withdrawal initiated by former President Trump, remains outside the pact, highlighting the complexities of global health cooperation.
