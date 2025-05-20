Voluntary Deportations: A New Era for U.S Immigration Policy
The U.S has initiated government-funded 'voluntary deportations', sending 68 migrants back to Honduras and Colombia. The Trump administration's program offers financial support and the chance to apply for legal U.S entry. Experts doubt large participation, as only some migrants may find this option appealing.
The United States government has embarked on a controversial initiative to facilitate 'voluntary deportations', with the initial batch of 68 immigrants from Honduras and Colombia boarding a flight back to their home countries on Monday.
As part of the Trump administration's broader immigration strategy, the program aims to incentivize self-deportation by offering financial assistance and a future opportunity to apply for legal entry into the U.S. However, experts caution that the offer might attract only a limited number of migrants who were already contemplating a return.
Despite President Trump's promise to significantly increase deportations, current figures for Honduran deportations remain below last year's numbers. The arrangement highlights a pivot towards making it less expensive and administratively simpler for people wishing to return to their home countries voluntarily.
(With inputs from agencies.)
