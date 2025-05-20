Left Menu

Voluntary Deportations: A New Era for U.S Immigration Policy

The U.S has initiated government-funded 'voluntary deportations', sending 68 migrants back to Honduras and Colombia. The Trump administration's program offers financial support and the chance to apply for legal U.S entry. Experts doubt large participation, as only some migrants may find this option appealing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanpedrosula | Updated: 20-05-2025 05:07 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 05:07 IST
Voluntary Deportations: A New Era for U.S Immigration Policy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States government has embarked on a controversial initiative to facilitate 'voluntary deportations', with the initial batch of 68 immigrants from Honduras and Colombia boarding a flight back to their home countries on Monday.

As part of the Trump administration's broader immigration strategy, the program aims to incentivize self-deportation by offering financial assistance and a future opportunity to apply for legal entry into the U.S. However, experts caution that the offer might attract only a limited number of migrants who were already contemplating a return.

Despite President Trump's promise to significantly increase deportations, current figures for Honduran deportations remain below last year's numbers. The arrangement highlights a pivot towards making it less expensive and administratively simpler for people wishing to return to their home countries voluntarily.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025