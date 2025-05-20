Voluntary Deportations: A New Era for U.S Immigration Policy

The United States government has embarked on a controversial initiative to facilitate 'voluntary deportations', with the initial batch of 68 immigrants from Honduras and Colombia boarding a flight back to their home countries on Monday.

As part of the Trump administration's broader immigration strategy, the program aims to incentivize self-deportation by offering financial assistance and a future opportunity to apply for legal entry into the U.S. However, experts caution that the offer might attract only a limited number of migrants who were already contemplating a return.

Despite President Trump's promise to significantly increase deportations, current figures for Honduran deportations remain below last year's numbers. The arrangement highlights a pivot towards making it less expensive and administratively simpler for people wishing to return to their home countries voluntarily.

(With inputs from agencies.)