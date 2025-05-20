Left Menu

Delhi High Court Examines Defamation Allegations Against Shashi Tharoor

The Delhi High Court sought Shashi Tharoor's response to Rajeev Chandrasekhar's plea against the dismissal of his defamation complaint. Chandrasekhar claims Tharoor defamed him on national TV by saying he bribed voters during the 2024 elections. The lower court found no defamation evidence and will review the case on September 16.

Updated: 20-05-2025 12:20 IST

  • India

The Delhi High Court has taken a fresh look at the defamation allegations leveled by BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. The proceedings, which unfolded on Tuesday, aim to assess the validity of Chandrasekhar's claims after a lower court dismissed his complaint.

Chandrasekhar accuses Tharoor of making false and derogatory statements on national television, insinuating that he engaged in bribery to sway voters in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections held in Thiruvananthapuram. This accusation, he argues, was intended to tarnish his reputation and affect the election results.

Despite additional chief judicial magistrate Paras Dalal's decision to reject the complaint citing a lack of evidence for defamation, Justice Ravinder Dudeja of the High Court stated that the matter warrants further consideration. The next hearing is slated for September 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)

