Major Crackdown: Illegal Constructions Demolished in Rajkot
In Rajkot, over 60 illegal structures owned by repeat offenders were demolished. The collaborative effort by city police, municipal, and revenue officials targeted areas notorious for crime. Under the Director General of Police's directive, this move aims to curb anti-social activities and ensure public safety.
In a decisive move to curb rising crime, authorities in Gujarat's Rajkot demolished over 60 illegal constructions linked to known offenders, officials confirmed Tuesday.
The operation, coordinated by city police, the Rajkot Municipal Corporation, and revenue officials, focused on the Raiya Gam and Raiya Dhar regions, both under Gandhigram-2 jurisdiction.
The demolition, ordered by Director General of Police Vikas Sahay, was part of an initiative to maintain law and order by targeting properties of individuals with extensive criminal records, such as those involved in bootlegging, murder, and theft.
