Khamenei Expresses Doubts on US-Iran Nuclear Negotiations
Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, cast doubt on the potential success of nuclear talks with the United States, as reported by Mehr news on Tuesday. His comments came as Tehran evaluated the possibility of a fifth round of negotiations between the two nations.
Khamenei's apprehension was voiced during a speech commemorating the late President Ebrahim Raisi, where he plainly stated, 'I don't think nuclear talks with the U.S. will bring results. I don't know.'
This expression of skepticism highlights ongoing tensions and challenges in the diplomatic efforts aimed at reaching an agreement on Iran's nuclear program.
