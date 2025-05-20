Left Menu

Khamenei Expresses Doubts on US-Iran Nuclear Negotiations

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei expressed skepticism over the success of nuclear talks with the United States. As Iran considers a fifth round of negotiations, Khamenei made his views clear during a speech, indicating uncertainty about the outcome of discussions aimed at reaching an agreement.

Khamenei Expresses Doubts on US-Iran Nuclear Negotiations
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, cast doubt on the potential success of nuclear talks with the United States, as reported by Mehr news on Tuesday. His comments came as Tehran evaluated the possibility of a fifth round of negotiations between the two nations.

Khamenei's apprehension was voiced during a speech commemorating the late President Ebrahim Raisi, where he plainly stated, 'I don't think nuclear talks with the U.S. will bring results. I don't know.'

This expression of skepticism highlights ongoing tensions and challenges in the diplomatic efforts aimed at reaching an agreement on Iran's nuclear program.

(With inputs from agencies.)

