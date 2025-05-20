EU Ministers Eye Sanctions Lift for Syria’s Economic Revival
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas expressed hope that ministers would agree on lifting economic sanctions on Syria. The potential decision aims to boost jobs and livelihoods, while retaining sanctions on the Assad regime and measures against human rights violators to support stability.
In a crucial meeting in Brussels, European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas expressed optimism that ministers might reach a consensus on lifting economic sanctions on Syria.
While maintaining pressure on the Assad regime, ministers are deliberating over a political decision to relax economic restrictions to foster human rights and target violators.
Kallas emphasized that enhancing jobs and livelihoods for Syrians is vital for the nation's stability and future growth.
