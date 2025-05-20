China's Dinghy Diplomacy: A New Gray Area Strategy in Taiwan Strait

Amid mounting tensions in the Taiwan Strait, China's shift from military posturing to deploying small boats has caught Taiwan off guard. The coast guard has documented at least five cases of Chinese citizens crossing the 100-mile stretch separating the two territories, raising alarm over new 'gray area' strategies.

Among these cases was an incident on Douyin, where a mainland Chinese man was seen planting a flag on a likely Taiwanese beach. While China asserts Taiwan as part of its territory under potential future conquest, this new wave of crossings complicates detection efforts and raises security concerns for Taiwan.

The small boat landings are challenging to detect due to their size, complicating Taiwan's defense measures amid increased Chinese military exercises simulating an invasion. Despite high penalties for illegal entry, the landings seem to aim at undermining public confidence and testing Taiwan's vigilance.

