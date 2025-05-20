Travel Agent's Web of Deceit: Arrested in Multi-State Fraud Case

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police announced the arrest of Sagar Vashisht, a travel agent who had been absconding for over two years in a high-profile fraud case.

Vashisht, aged 32, was apprehended in Kasol, Himachal Pradesh, for allegedly duping a victim of Rs 18 lakh under the pretense of booking international flight tickets. He had been strategically evading law enforcement by frequently relocating across various Indian states, including Goa, Nasik, Dehradun, Varanasi, and Himachal Pradesh.

The criminal activities date back to February 2023, when a complaint was lodged against him for false promises of refundable bookings to Canada. With a prior history involving serious allegations, Vashisht's arrest marks a vital step in curbing such fraudulent activities in the travel industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)