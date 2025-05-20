Left Menu

Travel Agent's Web of Deceit: Arrested in Multi-State Fraud Case

Sagar Vashisht, a travel agent on the run for over two years, was arrested in Kasol. Charged in a Rs 18 lakh fraud case, Vashisht evaded arrest by moving across India. He allegedly used fake emails for ticket bookings and has a history of legal issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 15:58 IST
In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police announced the arrest of Sagar Vashisht, a travel agent who had been absconding for over two years in a high-profile fraud case.

Vashisht, aged 32, was apprehended in Kasol, Himachal Pradesh, for allegedly duping a victim of Rs 18 lakh under the pretense of booking international flight tickets. He had been strategically evading law enforcement by frequently relocating across various Indian states, including Goa, Nasik, Dehradun, Varanasi, and Himachal Pradesh.

The criminal activities date back to February 2023, when a complaint was lodged against him for false promises of refundable bookings to Canada. With a prior history involving serious allegations, Vashisht's arrest marks a vital step in curbing such fraudulent activities in the travel industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

