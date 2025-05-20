Delhi BJP's Bold Moves: Garbage Collection Charges and Tax Amnesty

The ruling BJP in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has decided to abolish user charges for garbage collection and announced an amnesty scheme to resolve house tax dues, as disclosed by party leaders on Tuesday.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh revealed that concerns over arbitrarily imposed user charges by the prior AAP-led Municipal Corporation prompted these measures. In a move to formalize this decision, the BJP will present a private motion in the upcoming MCD House session.

Additionally, the proposed amnesty scheme aims to address previous house tax arrears by allowing settlement upon payment of the last five years' dues without penalties. Residents' welfare associations have welcomed this roll-back of user charges, which AAP mandated under solid waste management bylaws.

