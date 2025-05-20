India Unveils Apprenticeship Drive in North East to Power Inclusive Skilling and Employment

In a significant stride toward inclusive national growth and regional empowerment, the Government of India has launched a landmark pilot initiative to strengthen apprenticeship training across the North Eastern Region (NER). The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), under the leadership of Minister of State (Independent Charge) Shri Jayant Chaudhary, officially rolled out the scheme in Aizawl, Mizoram, in partnership with the Government of Mizoram, represented by Chief Minister Shri Lalduhoma.

The pilot initiative is a crucial part of the broader vision of Ashta Lakshmi and Viksit Bharat, Viksit North East, championed by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, which aims to position the North East as a vibrant contributor to India’s economic progress through tailored, youth-centric, and region-specific interventions.

Financial Support and Scale of the Pilot

The pilot scheme is geared to offer over 26,000 youth from the North East structured, paid apprenticeship opportunities—both within and outside the region. As a major incentive, each apprentice will receive an additional ₹1,500 per month for one year, supplementing the stipend already available under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS).

To make this initiative robust and far-reaching, a total budget of ₹43.94 crore has been allocated, of which ₹4 crore is earmarked for critical enablers like outreach, capacity building, and seamless implementation. This support ensures that young talent is not constrained by regional boundaries and can access quality training and exposure across India.

Industry Exposure and Skill Alignment

Speaking at the launch, Shri Jayant Chaudhary emphasized that this initiative is more than a stipend program—it is a transformative platform to place North Eastern youth on actual factory floors, enabling them to acquire practical knowledge and align their skills with current industry demands.

He noted, “This is a transparent and inclusive pathway to real employment. Industries benefit by accessing early talent, and young apprentices gain industry exposure that bridges the gap between education and employment.”

Gender-Responsive Skilling at the Core

A defining aspect of this initiative is its focus on women’s participation. Shri Chaudhary highlighted that the North East has long stood out as a region that champions women’s empowerment, and this pilot will further reinforce that legacy. Data from past NAPS engagements indicate that the region leads in female participation—making it a national example of gender-responsive skill development.

Mizoram Government’s Enthusiastic Support

Chief Minister Shri Lalduhoma described the initiative as a critical leap forward for Mizoram and the broader NER. He reiterated the importance of practical and employment-oriented training, stating that with financial support and strong industry linkages, “this initiative equips our youth with the confidence and capability to succeed not only locally but across the Indian economic landscape.”

Strong Institutional Ecosystem for Delivery

The implementation of this pilot will be jointly executed by the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), Guwahati, and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), working in synergy with State Skill Missions, Regional Directorates (RDSDEs), and various local institutions. This coordinated delivery model is designed to ensure high-quality execution and measurable impact.

Key Industry Collaboration: NSDC and Welspun Partnership

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at the event between NSDC and Welspun Living Limited, aimed at launching a high-impact apprenticeship-linked skilling program in the textile sector. Under this MoU:

1,000 youth will be trained over the next year.

The training model will include 120 hours of classroom learning and 210 hours of on-the-job training (OJT) at Welspun’s modern facilities in Anjar and Vapi, Gujarat.

At least 50% of trainees will be women , ensuring inclusive participation.

NSDC will manage mobilization, screening, onboarding via the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) , and funding support.

Graduates will earn joint certification from NSDC and Welspun, enhancing their employability and industry readiness.

National Apprenticeship Landscape: Progress and Momentum

This regional pilot complements the growing success of apprenticeship initiatives across India. Since 2016:

Over 42 lakh apprentices have been engaged through NAPS.

More than ₹870 crore has been directly disbursed into apprentices’ accounts via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) since 2022.

Around 35,000 establishments have actively participated in apprenticeship programs.

Over 5,000 Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Melas (PMNAMs) have been conducted nationwide.

Focus on Infrastructure: ₹60,000 Cr National Scheme for ITI Upgradation

The event also showcased a presentation on the new National Scheme for ITI Upgradation, with an ambitious outlay of ₹60,000 crore. The plan is to modernize 1,000 government-run ITIs using a hub-and-spoke model, which can significantly benefit the North East by:

Aligning ITI training with future industry needs.

Upgrading infrastructure and faculty capacity.

Forging strong state–industry collaborations for local employment generation.

A Step Toward India’s $5 Trillion Economy Vision

Senior dignitaries from both the central and state governments graced the occasion, reinforcing the high-level commitment to skilling and empowerment in the region. With this initiative, the North East is not just a beneficiary but a forerunner in India’s journey toward creating a globally competitive, future-ready workforce.

This pilot initiative serves as a model for replicable, high-impact regional skilling interventions—customized to local realities, driven by public-private partnerships, and underscored by mobility, inclusion, and opportunity.