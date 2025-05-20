Dr. Jitendra Singh Champions Deep-Tech and Blue Economy at CSIR StartUp Conclave

Addressing the CSIR StartUp Conclave 2025 in Mumbai, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, emphasized the untapped potential of marine-based entrepreneurship in India. In his keynote, Dr. Singh drew attention to the country's vast 7,500 km coastline and advocated for developing marine startups in coastal states, noting their potential to contribute significantly to India’s expanding economy.

Dr. Singh stated that the road to Viksit Bharat—a fully developed India by 2047—requires exploring underutilized sectors like the marine economy. He stressed that India had only begun to take this sector seriously after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of the Deep Sea Mission, a pivotal initiative intended to explore and harness deep-sea resources.

Mumbai as a Strategic Hub for Marine Innovation

In the backdrop of Mumbai’s strategic coastal location, the Conclave served as a fitting venue to explore and amplify marine innovation. The city not only hosted entrepreneurs and industry leaders but also showcased the potential of leveraging maritime resources for economic growth and technological advancement.

Dr. Jitendra Singh unveiled a state-of-the-art incubation and innovation complex at the CSIR Innovation Complex in Mumbai. This newly inaugurated facility is designed to serve as a launchpad for Start-ups, MSMEs, and research-driven businesses, providing them with advanced scientific infrastructure, regulatory support, and mentorship.

Bridging Innovation and Investment

In a unique and forward-thinking initiative, the event featured a Shark Tank-style pitch session, allowing Start-up founders to present their innovations to a panel of investors. The goal was to accelerate the lab-to-market transition of CSIR-developed technologies. Dr. Singh praised such integrative efforts that blend science with entrepreneurship, calling them essential for India’s innovation ecosystem.

India’s Global Rise in Innovation and Startups

Highlighting India’s impressive rise in the Global Innovation Index—from the 81st position in 2014 to the 40th in 2023—Dr. Singh lauded the government's comprehensive efforts to create a thriving startup culture. He noted that the number of recognised startups has skyrocketed from 350 in 2014 to over 1.25 lakh in 2025, along with the emergence of more than 110 unicorns.

He credited this meteoric growth to key policy reforms, the ease of doing business, and increased private sector participation in traditionally public domains like space and atomic energy. The CSIR labs, he noted, have become essential engines for deep-tech, sustainable innovation, and translational research.

Nurturing Talent from Tier-2 and Tier-3 Cities

Dr. Singh underscored the democratization of India’s startup movement, noting that 49% of new startups now emerge from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. These smaller urban centers, often overlooked in traditional development narratives, are becoming vibrant hubs of innovation. He praised young entrepreneurs—especially women and underrepresented groups—for driving change at the grassroots level, describing them as the “real spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

In a powerful remark, he challenged the belief that a formal science degree is necessary for startup success. Instead, he emphasized the importance of aptitude, vision, and passion.

Empowering Startups Through Government Programs

The Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to inclusive growth by highlighting several key initiatives, including:

NIDHI (National Initiative for Developing and Harnessing Innovations)

TIDE (Technology Incubation and Development of Entrepreneurs)

TBIs (Technology Business Incubators)

These schemes provide financial support, mentorship, and access to critical infrastructure to help startups grow and scale.

Launch of CSIR Compendium and Exhibition

During the Conclave, Dr. Singh released the compendium titled “Towards Viksit Bharat — CSIR Technologies Empowering the Nation.” This document showcases over 400 technologies transferred to industry and the nurturing of more than 125 startups by CSIR in recent years. According to him, the compendium reflects India’s ongoing scientific and entrepreneurial renaissance under the leadership of PM Modi.

An exhibition inaugurated by Dr. Singh alongside Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis featured pathbreaking innovations in green hydrogen, clean energy, affordable healthcare, AI-powered systems, and more.

Dignitaries and Thought Leaders Share Vision

The inaugural session featured a stellar lineup of science leaders, including:

Prof. Sunil Kumar Singh , Director, CSIR-NIO

Dr. Ashish Lele , Director, CSIR-NCL

Dr. S. Venkata Mohan, Director, CSIR-NEERI

Their remarks underscored the importance of synergizing research and enterprise to build a stronger, innovation-led economy.

A Roadmap for 2047 and Beyond

As India approaches its centenary of independence in 2047, Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasized the role of CSIR and the startup ecosystem in realizing the vision of a developed, self-reliant, and innovation-powered India. He concluded by reiterating the need for collaborative efforts between researchers, industry, and investors to fast-track the commercialization of indigenous technologies.

The two-day conclave continues to provide a dynamic platform for dialogue, discovery, and deal-making that could shape the next chapter in India’s technological and entrepreneurial journey.