Left Menu

Army commander reviews operational preparedness during 2-day visit to Suratgarh Military Station

Lt Gen Singh commended the joint planning and execution, which significantly contributed to the successful outcome of the operation.The Army commander also took the opportunity to encourage the troops to maintain high standards of professionalism and continue their unwavering commitment to national security, the defence spokesperson said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-05-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 20:26 IST
Army commander reviews operational preparedness during 2-day visit to Suratgarh Military Station
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, Sapta Shakti Command Army Commander, reviewed the operational preparedness during a two-day visit to the Suratgarh Military Station in Rajasthan, a defence spokesperson said.

The Army commander was briefed extensively on the current operational status, security protocols and the overall readiness of the formations and units.

Lt Gen Singh commended the performance of the security personnel during Operation Sindoor, Defence Spokesperson Lt Col Nikhil Dhawan said.

He also expressed satisfaction with the high standards of preparedness and the selfless dedication displayed by all personnel.

The Army commander also interacted with Air Force personnel of Suratgarh Air Force station and lauded the ''exemplary professionalism and seamless coordination during Operation Sindoor''. Lt Gen Singh commended the joint planning and execution, which significantly contributed to the successful outcome of the operation.

The Army commander also took the opportunity to encourage the troops to maintain high standards of professionalism and continue their unwavering commitment to national security, the defence spokesperson said. He emphasised the importance of adapting to new technologies to countering evolving security challenges, Dhawan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025