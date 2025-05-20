Left Menu

Legal Battle in Supreme Court Over Waqf Amendment Act Sparks Secular Debate

A Chennai lawyer seeks to join Supreme Court proceedings on the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025, arguing its socio-economic impacts are vastly underappreciated. Highlighting waqf's secular roots, the plea pushes for reforms to better manage these assets for humanitarian benefits. Current misuse reportedly limits waqf property profitability significantly below potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 21:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Chennai-based lawyer has submitted a plea to the Supreme Court aiming to participate in discussions concerning the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The act faces challenges over its constitutional validity.

Advocate H Mohamed Ismail, in his supporting intervention, emphasizes the socio-economic and secular importance of waqf properties. He calls for modern legal and administrative reforms to enhance management.

Ismail argues that waqf, as defined in Islamic texts, is intended as a secular trust for public welfare. Citing the Sachar Committee Report, he highlights poor asset utilisation, suggesting potential returns far exceeding current earnings if managed efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

