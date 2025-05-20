Legal Battle in Supreme Court Over Waqf Amendment Act Sparks Secular Debate

A Chennai-based lawyer has submitted a plea to the Supreme Court aiming to participate in discussions concerning the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The act faces challenges over its constitutional validity.

Advocate H Mohamed Ismail, in his supporting intervention, emphasizes the socio-economic and secular importance of waqf properties. He calls for modern legal and administrative reforms to enhance management.

Ismail argues that waqf, as defined in Islamic texts, is intended as a secular trust for public welfare. Citing the Sachar Committee Report, he highlights poor asset utilisation, suggesting potential returns far exceeding current earnings if managed efficiently.

