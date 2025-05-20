Poachers kill tigress in Telangana, forest officials recover body parts

A tigress was killed by poachers in Telangana's Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district, and her skin, nails, and other body parts were recovered from multiple locations, forest officials said on Tuesday.

The tigress, aged around six to seven years, was electrocuted on revenue land in Penchikalpet mandal, near the forest, on the night of May 14. Acting on a tip-off, forest officials launched an operation the following day.

On May 16, her buried carcass was found, with the skin, nails, jaw, and viscera missing, an official said.

Five suspects were questioned, and the animal's body parts were recovered from various locations, including their homes, on May 19, he added. Officials said more suspects are linked to a network in Maharashtra, and a detailed investigation is underway.

A case has been registered.

