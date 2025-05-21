Assistant fisheries commissioner suspended for foreign travel under pretext of illness

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-05-2025 00:48 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 00:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Assistant Commissioner of Fisheries in Nashik has been suspended for allegedly travelling abroad while on medical leave despite a ban due to the prevailing national security situation, officials said on Tuesday.

P D Jagtap had applied for leave citing weakness due to low blood sugar. However, it was later revealed that he had travelled overseas during this period. His actions were seen as misleading and a breach of conduct, particularly when departmental leave had been cancelled in light of the tense geopolitical climate.

The suspension was ordered by Maharashtra's Minister for Fisheries and Port Development, Nitesh Rane.

Jagtap had reportedly been at the Igatpuri court for official work when he experienced dizziness and required medical attention. Following this, he submitted a leave request but was found to have left the country instead.

The minister's office stated that Jagtap failed to follow instructions, was absent from duty without approval, and deliberately misled his superiors.

As per the suspension order, Jagtap will not be permitted to leave his headquarters without written permission from the Regional Deputy Commissioner of Fisheries, Nagpur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

