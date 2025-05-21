Left Menu

Controversy Unveiled: Intelligence Dispute Over Venezuela's Alleged Gang Ties

A confidential email reveals internal disagreements over the U.S. intelligence assessment linking Venezuela to the Tren de Aragua gang. Top adviser Joe Kent questioned the intelligence community's findings, arguing for a reassessment aligned with claims by the Trump administration, despite existing evidence contradicting these assertions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 04:22 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 04:22 IST
Confidential internal communications have highlighted disputes within U.S. intelligence circles regarding the alleged links between Venezuela and migrant gangs operating in the U.S. Joe Kent, top adviser to Tulsi Gabbard, challenged existing assessments that refute Venezuelan government involvement, citing the Trump administration's contrary claims as 'common sense.'

The controversy arose from a March 24 email sent by Kent, urging a reconsideration of the intelligence judgment dismissing Venezuela's role in sponsoring the Tren de Aragua gang. The email was confirmed by multiple sources, emphasizing Kent's pressure on the intelligence community to realign its findings with political rhetoric.

This disagreement underscores a larger pattern of political influence over intelligence assessments. The forced resignation of NIC's leadership amid these dynamics has stirred debate over the impartiality of the intelligence process, reinforcing questions about the intersection of politics and national security evaluations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

