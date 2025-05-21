Russian Defences Counter Ukrainian Drone Surge

Russia's air defences have reportedly shot down 159 Ukrainian drones, according to the country's defence ministry. The majority of these interceptions occurred over western regions of Russia.

Additionally, six drones were downed over the populous Moscow region, which houses over 20 million residents, the ministry confirmed on Wednesday.

This incident highlights the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, with air defences playing a crucial role in safeguarding Russian regions from aerial threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)