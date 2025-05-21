Russian Defences Counter Ukrainian Drone Surge
Russia's defence ministry reports the successful interception of 159 Ukrainian drones, primarily over western regions, with six downed near Moscow. The country's air defences continue to protect populated areas, underscoring ongoing tensions in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 21-05-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 10:55 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia's air defences have reportedly shot down 159 Ukrainian drones, according to the country's defence ministry. The majority of these interceptions occurred over western regions of Russia.
Additionally, six drones were downed over the populous Moscow region, which houses over 20 million residents, the ministry confirmed on Wednesday.
This incident highlights the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, with air defences playing a crucial role in safeguarding Russian regions from aerial threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
