Massive ED Raids Highlight Money Laundering Allegations

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids in multiple cities, including Mumbai and Kolkata, probing alleged money laundering in a firm. The operation, under PMLA 2002, led to the seizure of foreign currencies, gold, and frozen bank accounts. Property documents and digital devices were also confiscated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-05-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 11:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted sweeping raids across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Jalandhar, Indore, and Kolkata as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged money laundering activities involving a specific firm.

The operations, carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) 2002, were announced by the agency in a social media post.

During these raids, the ED seized foreign currencies, including US Dollars, Singapore Dollars, and Dirhams, amounting to around Rs 6.43 lakh. Additionally, gold bullion worth Rs 55.74 lakh was confiscated, and bank accounts with approximately Rs 94 lakh were frozen. Property documents and several digital devices were among the other items seized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

