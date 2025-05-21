Massive ED Raids Highlight Money Laundering Allegations

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted sweeping raids across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Jalandhar, Indore, and Kolkata as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged money laundering activities involving a specific firm.

The operations, carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) 2002, were announced by the agency in a social media post.

During these raids, the ED seized foreign currencies, including US Dollars, Singapore Dollars, and Dirhams, amounting to around Rs 6.43 lakh. Additionally, gold bullion worth Rs 55.74 lakh was confiscated, and bank accounts with approximately Rs 94 lakh were frozen. Property documents and several digital devices were among the other items seized.

(With inputs from agencies.)