High Court Slams Use of 'Bouncer' Term by Security Agencies
The Punjab and Haryana High Court expressed concern over the term 'bouncer' used by security agencies, deeming it inappropriate in a civilized society. The court highlighted the misuse of authority by such workers, urging a shift towards respectful security practices that adhere to legal boundaries and human dignity.
- Country:
- India
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has criticized the use of the term 'bouncer' by private security agencies, calling it a term designed to instill fear and terror among the public, which is unacceptable in a civilized society.
In a plea for anticipatory bail by a private security agency owner, Justice Anoop Chitkara emphasized the court's concern about the term's use and its implications. He noted a troublesome trend where security personnel adopt aggressive behavior, effectively undermining public trust and legal respect.
The court urged a shift in terminology and behavior, noting that security roles should ensure safety without resorting to intimidation or overstepping legal boundaries. It stressed the need for state intervention to redefine security work within the framework of respect and responsibility.
(With inputs from agencies.)
