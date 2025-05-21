Left Menu

High Court Slams Use of 'Bouncer' Term by Security Agencies

The Punjab and Haryana High Court expressed concern over the term 'bouncer' used by security agencies, deeming it inappropriate in a civilized society. The court highlighted the misuse of authority by such workers, urging a shift towards respectful security practices that adhere to legal boundaries and human dignity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-05-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 11:54 IST
High Court Slams Use of 'Bouncer' Term by Security Agencies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has criticized the use of the term 'bouncer' by private security agencies, calling it a term designed to instill fear and terror among the public, which is unacceptable in a civilized society.

In a plea for anticipatory bail by a private security agency owner, Justice Anoop Chitkara emphasized the court's concern about the term's use and its implications. He noted a troublesome trend where security personnel adopt aggressive behavior, effectively undermining public trust and legal respect.

The court urged a shift in terminology and behavior, noting that security roles should ensure safety without resorting to intimidation or overstepping legal boundaries. It stressed the need for state intervention to redefine security work within the framework of respect and responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025