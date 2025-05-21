High Court Slams Use of 'Bouncer' Term by Security Agencies

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has criticized the use of the term 'bouncer' by private security agencies, calling it a term designed to instill fear and terror among the public, which is unacceptable in a civilized society.

In a plea for anticipatory bail by a private security agency owner, Justice Anoop Chitkara emphasized the court's concern about the term's use and its implications. He noted a troublesome trend where security personnel adopt aggressive behavior, effectively undermining public trust and legal respect.

The court urged a shift in terminology and behavior, noting that security roles should ensure safety without resorting to intimidation or overstepping legal boundaries. It stressed the need for state intervention to redefine security work within the framework of respect and responsibility.

