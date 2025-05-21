Supreme Court Weighs Centre's Stand on Waqf Land Ownership

The Centre has told the Supreme Court that no one can claim a right over government land, and it is legally justified in reclaiming properties declared as waqf under the 'waqf by user' principle. This statement came amid hearings on the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, argued before the bench that Parliament is competent to enact the legislation, and no impacted parties have challenged this competence. He cited consultations with numerous state governments and waqf boards.

The Centre's defense of the Act emphasizes it regulates secular aspects without infringing on religious freedoms. The Supreme Court requires compelling evidence for interim relief, underscoring a presumption of constitutionality in favor of existing laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)