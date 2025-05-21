Left Menu

Supreme Court Weighs Centre's Stand on Waqf Land Ownership

The Centre has asserted its right to control government land classified as waqf, citing the 'waqf by user' principle, which recognizes land used long-term for religious purposes as waqf. This follows challenges to the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, which is under judicial review.

Updated: 21-05-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 12:34 IST
The Centre has told the Supreme Court that no one can claim a right over government land, and it is legally justified in reclaiming properties declared as waqf under the 'waqf by user' principle. This statement came amid hearings on the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, argued before the bench that Parliament is competent to enact the legislation, and no impacted parties have challenged this competence. He cited consultations with numerous state governments and waqf boards.

The Centre's defense of the Act emphasizes it regulates secular aspects without infringing on religious freedoms. The Supreme Court requires compelling evidence for interim relief, underscoring a presumption of constitutionality in favor of existing laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

