Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Attack on School Bus in Balochistan
A tragic attack on a school bus in Balochistan, Pakistan, killed at least five individuals, including three children, and injured many others. The explosion, allegedly from a VBIED, occurred in Khuzdar district. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the act and called for swift justice.
A devastating attack claimed the lives of five people, including three children, in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Wednesday. A bus carrying schoolchildren became the target in Khuzdar district, stirring a strong response from authorities.
Initial reports pointed to an explosion likely caused by a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED). The attack, described as 'cowardly' by the army, resulted in multiple injuries, with 38 people reported wounded by Khuzdar's Deputy Commissioner.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi vehemently condemned the violence, emphasizing swift identification and justice for the perpetrators. No group has claimed responsibility, although Balochistan remains a violence-stricken region due to lasting insurgency issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
