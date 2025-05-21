Left Menu

Wang Jianjun's Unexpected Ouster from Key Financial Role

Wang Jianjun, formerly vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, was removed from his role following an investigation by China's anti-corruption body for alleged disciplinary and legal breaches. The Ministry of Human Resources confirmed his removal amid ongoing scrutiny into his conduct.

  • China

Wang Jianjun, the former vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, has been officially removed from his position according to a statement from China's Human Resources Ministry released on Wednesday.

Wang's dismissal follows a formal investigation initiated by China's anti-graft agency, which placed him under scrutiny in April for suspected violations involving discipline and legal conduct.

The development marks a significant step in China's broader efforts to address corruption and enforce regulatory compliance within its financial institutions.

