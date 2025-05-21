Wang Jianjun's Unexpected Ouster from Key Financial Role

Wang Jianjun, the former vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, has been officially removed from his position according to a statement from China's Human Resources Ministry released on Wednesday.

Wang's dismissal follows a formal investigation initiated by China's anti-graft agency, which placed him under scrutiny in April for suspected violations involving discipline and legal conduct.

The development marks a significant step in China's broader efforts to address corruption and enforce regulatory compliance within its financial institutions.

