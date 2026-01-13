Drones Target Two More Oil Tankers Near Black Sea
Two more oil tankers, the Freud and Delta Supreme, were struck by drones near the CPC terminal in the Russian Black Sea, bringing the total count of targeted vessels to four, according to three sources. Earlier reports mentioned strikes on two Greek-managed tankers near the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal.
- Country:
- Russia
In a developing conflict near the Russian Black Sea, two additional oil tankers, Freud and Delta Supreme, have been targeted by drone strikes near the CPC terminal. This latest incident brings the series of attacks against vessels in the area to a total of four, according to informed sources.
The oil tankers, managed by Greek companies, suffered damage near the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal. These attacks highlight increasing regional tension and vulnerability of maritime operations, as reported by sources on Tuesday.
Despite the severity of the incidents, representatives from the CPC have opted not to provide any official statements regarding drone attacks, leaving the maritime industry and observers in anticipation of further developments.
