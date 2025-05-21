Left Menu

Diplomacy on the Fairway: Ramaphosa's High-Stakes White House Visit

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa visits the White House to negotiate with U.S. President Donald Trump, aiming to secure trade deals and diplomatic relations. Challenges include differing views on racial policies and land reform, while potential business opportunities with Tesla and Starlink are explored.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 14:19 IST
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is engaging in high-stakes diplomacy at the White House, aiming to persuade President Donald Trump to forge trade deals instead of imposing punitive measures against his country. Criticizing South Africa's land reform law and its legal action against Israel, Trump has taken actions such as cutting aid and expelling diplomats.

As the U.S. remains South Africa's second-largest trading partner, Ramaphosa seeks to propose a broad trade agreement, facing Trump's demand for American companies' exemption from 'racial requirements.' Despite these challenges, Ramaphosa plans to explore collaboration with Elon Musk's enterprises, Tesla and Starlink, presenting potential economic opportunities.

Amid concerns over Trump's tariff regime, Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen, accompanying Ramaphosa, aims to preserve South African farmers' access to the U.S. market under AGOA. Ramaphosa's negotiation skills may benefit from the support of influential allies like businessman Johann Rupert and golfer Ernie Els, who have facilitated the meeting.

