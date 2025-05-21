Left Menu

Pope Leo XIV Urges Humanitarian Action in Gaza Crisis

Pope Leo XIV has urged Israel to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza, emphasizing the severe impact on children, the elderly, and the sick. Amid escalating tensions, his appeal follows similar calls and actions by international leaders and highlights ongoing hostilities in the region.

Updated: 21-05-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 14:57 IST
Pope Leo XIV

On Wednesday, Pope Leo XIV made a heartfelt plea for Israel to permit the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, describing the situation in the Palestinian enclave as increasingly distressing. He stressed the dire consequences endured by vulnerable groups during his address in St. Peter's Square.

The pope, formerly known as Cardinal Robert Prevost and elected to the papacy in May, has drawn attention to Gaza's crisis repeatedly. His first Sunday message highlighted the urgent need for a ceasefire and the release of Israeli hostages. Despite Israel's indication of easing a blockade, humanitarian aid remains undelivered according to the UN.

Pope Leo's statement follows the British government halting trade talks with Israel amid rising tensions. With discussions of intensifying military actions in Gaza, concerns persist about aid diversion by militants, a claim denied by Hamas. The ongoing conflict roots from an October attack by Hamas on Israel, leading to devastating retaliation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

