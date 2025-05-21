Pope Leo XIV Urges Humanitarian Action in Gaza Crisis

On Wednesday, Pope Leo XIV made a heartfelt plea for Israel to permit the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, describing the situation in the Palestinian enclave as increasingly distressing. He stressed the dire consequences endured by vulnerable groups during his address in St. Peter's Square.

The pope, formerly known as Cardinal Robert Prevost and elected to the papacy in May, has drawn attention to Gaza's crisis repeatedly. His first Sunday message highlighted the urgent need for a ceasefire and the release of Israeli hostages. Despite Israel's indication of easing a blockade, humanitarian aid remains undelivered according to the UN.

Pope Leo's statement follows the British government halting trade talks with Israel amid rising tensions. With discussions of intensifying military actions in Gaza, concerns persist about aid diversion by militants, a claim denied by Hamas. The ongoing conflict roots from an October attack by Hamas on Israel, leading to devastating retaliation.

